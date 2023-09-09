Open Menu

Serial Killer Dacoit Arrested, Weapon Recovered

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Serial killer dacoit arrested, weapon recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a serial killer dacoit involved in four murders including a police constable during a special operation launched here on Saturday.

Holding a press conference here, SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza said that on August 01, 2023, police constable Muhammad Arshad was returning home from duty on motorcycle when he was intercepted by an unknown motorcyclist near Multan Kidney Centre. The criminal opened fire and killed the constable when he tried to drive away motorcycle from the site. In another incident on the same day, a citizen namely Muhammad Shafique was deprived of cash Rs 11000 and mobile phone and also shot dead by the criminal.

The police registered separate cases number 1686/23 and 1697/23 against the criminals and started the investigations into incidents.

Taking action on the incidents, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Imran to arrest the criminals at the earliest, the SP added.

Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza said that the police team arrested Muhammad Noman alias Katta s/o Abdul Ghaffar who confessed murder of four citizens including the police constable. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal. The CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana lauded the performance of police team, he added.

