Serial Killer, Molester Of Three Little Girls Arrested: IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The callous killer who molested three little girls and killed two of them in different localities of the city has been arrested after hectic efforts by the Gulbarg police, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzar Jah Ansari on Thursday.

Briefing the media persons about the inhuman acts of the serial killer identified as Suhail, an embroider by profession, the IGP said it was a challenging case as KP police faced much criticism after finding no clue about the perpetrator involved in these inhuman acts.

He said the first gruesome incident was reported on July 3 in Railways Colony where the accused molested and killed a ten-year-old girl, while on July 10th, the accused molested another girl in Gulberg area.

On July 17, the IGP said the accused molested and killed a third girl in Kala Bari area of Saddar.

The IGP said the priority of the police was to arrest the killer as soon as possible to prevent recurrence of such incidents adding that after reporting two incidents of molestation and killing of minor girls, the police, despite utilizing all needed tools of investigation, found no solid clue about the killers.

However, he said when the third such case was reported police found some minor clues and started working on it with scientific lines.

During investigations of these cases, the IGP said CCTV footage of thousands of hours was scrutinized and Geo-fixing of hundreds of phone numbers was carried out to arrest the real perpetrator.

The police also found some important clues regarding the killer after interviewing a victim girl, the IGP said and added that the investigation team thoroughly examined more than 50 pictures having similarity with the killer and conducted DNA tests of more than 100 suspects besides carrying out profiling of more than 200 houses.

The IGP told the media that during a hectic investigation, the police found out that all these three crimes were committed on Sunday which indicated reasons that the crimes were committed by a single killer.

He informed that the DNA of the accused aging from 25 to 30 years had been matched with the two victim girls adding the accused used to change his garb during committing the brutal crimes.

The killer, hailing from Peshawar has confessed to killing and molesting the victim girls and further investigation was underway, the IGP added.

