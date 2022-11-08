Sericulture cottage industry uplift program successfully continues in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 08 (APP) ::Under the ongoing integrated plan for promotion of Kashmir's ancient Sericulture cottage industry in AJK, a three-day integrated training for silkworm rearing to128 farmers concluded at Sericulture Center Authmaqam in Neelum valley district.

It was followed by the kits distribution ceremony, which was held late Monday at Sericulture Center Authmaqam as a second phase of the plan of the department to facilitate the trained farmers for their practical involvement in the field of "Silkworm Rearing", Director AJK Sericulture Department Syed Ali Asghar Shah told APP on Tuesday.

Secretary Industries & Commerce of the AJK Government, Wajahat Rasheed Baig attended the event as chief guest, who lauded the initiative of the Sericulture department regarding poverty alleviation, women empowerment and environmental improvement through mulberry plantation and silkworm rearing in the state.

While addressing the farmers, he said that technical training and knowledge were comparatively better than the simple degrees, especially "keeping in view the futuristic economic and unemployment issues of the state".

Director Sericulture Syed Ali Asghar Shah disclosed on this occasion that after imparting the three-day training and distribution of 36,000 plants amongst the farmers as per commitment, rearing kits were also distributed free of charge "to facilitate the farmers for their livelihood through silkworm rearing".

During the upcoming season of plantation and silkworm rearing, the department would also provide local as well as imported silk seed to the farmers including mulberry plants along with free-of-charge Urea fertiliser.

A large number of farmers attended the programme on the invitation of Center In-charge Ayyaz Shaikh and appreciated the tireless efforts of the department for poverty alleviation in the remote district.