UrduPoint.com

Sericulture Cottage Industry Uplift Program Successfully Continues In AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Sericulture cottage industry uplift program successfully continues in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 08 (APP) ::Under the ongoing integrated plan for promotion of Kashmir's ancient Sericulture cottage industry in AJK, a three-day integrated training for silkworm rearing to128 farmers concluded at Sericulture Center Authmaqam in Neelum valley district.

It was followed by the kits distribution ceremony, which was held late Monday at Sericulture Center Authmaqam as a second phase of the plan of the department to facilitate the trained farmers for their practical involvement in the field of "Silkworm Rearing", Director AJK Sericulture Department Syed Ali Asghar Shah told APP on Tuesday.

Secretary Industries & Commerce of the AJK Government, Wajahat Rasheed Baig attended the event as chief guest, who lauded the initiative of the Sericulture department regarding poverty alleviation, women empowerment and environmental improvement through mulberry plantation and silkworm rearing in the state.

While addressing the farmers, he said that technical training and knowledge were comparatively better than the simple degrees, especially "keeping in view the futuristic economic and unemployment issues of the state".

Director Sericulture Syed Ali Asghar Shah disclosed on this occasion that after imparting the three-day training and distribution of 36,000 plants amongst the farmers as per commitment, rearing kits were also distributed free of charge "to facilitate the farmers for their livelihood through silkworm rearing".

During the upcoming season of plantation and silkworm rearing, the department would also provide local as well as imported silk seed to the farmers including mulberry plants along with free-of-charge Urea fertiliser.

A large number of farmers attended the programme on the invitation of Center In-charge Ayyaz Shaikh and appreciated the tireless efforts of the department for poverty alleviation in the remote district.

Related Topics

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Commerce Event Government Industry Silkbank Limited

Recent Stories

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

13 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

24 minutes ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

58 minutes ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

2 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

3 hours ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.