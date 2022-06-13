Sericulture Industry ideal source for poverty alleviation: Experts

Experts while sharing their valuable input at an awareness workshop on Sericulture cottage industry, termed this sector as one of the ideal sources for Poverty alleviation through earning attractive monetary benefits through silkworm rearing / silk cocoon production on self help basis with the due technical assistance and free of cost availability of the silk seed from Azad Jammu Kashmir Sericulture Department

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) : Experts while sharing their valuable input at an awareness workshop on Sericulture cottage industry, termed this sector as one of the ideal sources for Poverty alleviation through earning attractive monetary benefits through silkworm rearing / silk cocoon production on self help basis with the due technical assistance and free of cost availability of the silk seed from Azad Jammu Kashmir Sericulture Department.

The AJK Sericulture Department hosted the capacity building event on fast flourishing Sericulture sector in AJK at Fatmya School & College in the State metropolis on Monday in response to the Special long cherished organised demand of the institute.

The day-long workshop lasted for two seperate sessions.

Addressing the inaugural session Deputy Director Sericulture Masoud Tahir briefed the participants/ students of the Girls school & college regarding historical background with introduction of Sericulture including process and stages of silkworm rearing.

Sharing his input in the 2nd session Fahad Kyani Assistant Director Sericulture highlighted the role of Sericulture on women empowerment and medicinal uses of the mulberry plants and fruits.

Addressing the concluding session Director Sericulture AJK Syed Ali Asghar Shah informed the audience including students and faculty members of the institute that two major issues including economic issue, caused by poverty and unemployment were being faced by various nations the world over. He added that another major issues various parts of the world were facing was climate change and global warming .

The State Sericulture Department chief strongly suggested that by adopting Sericulture sector through practical means, both the global issues could be handled successfully through mulberry plantation and silkworm rearing in this sector ~for which AJK is fully enriched with due potential including natural resources and climate, he added.

Formar Additional Accountant General Farzand Ali Naqvi, farmer renowned Banker Iqtudar Naqvi, Mohsin and M Ajmal also attended lauding the due massive departmental efforts for promotion of this ancient traditional Sericulture industry in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.