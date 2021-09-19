UrduPoint.com

Series Of Activities For Celebrating "2021 Mid-Autumn Festival" Kick Off In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Series of Activities for Celebrating "2021 Mid-Autumn Festival" launched in Pakistan on Sunday to promote culture and tourism through virtual exhibitions, online concerts, food workshops, short videos, mini training classes and other forms of rich and colorful activities.

Hosted by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and jointly organized by the Network of International Culturalink Entities, overseas China Cultural Centers and China Tourism Offices, the "Mid-Autumn Festival: A Moonmoment to Remember" Large Scale Brand Activities will be launched for people around the world,an official of China Cultural Center in Pakistan informed APP.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is an important traditional festival of the Chinese nation. With ancient legends and touching stories, it embodies mankind's vision for a harmonious and happy life.

From September 18 to October 6, 2021,the theme of this activity is based on traditional Mid-Autumn Festival culture", focusing around four major section which include "Mid-Autumn Festival Classics", "Food Delicacies of Mid-Autumn" "Mid-Autumn Ode to Music", "Mid-Autumn poetry and Chorale".

The festival will promote Chinese traditional festivals and cultural customs in a comprehensive and three-dimensional way, convey the value of "family harmony, social harmony", and express the best wishes for "reunion, harmony and health".

