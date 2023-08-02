Open Menu

Series Of Activities Plan To Mark Youm-e-Istehsal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Series of activities plan to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Various Political and religious parties of Sukkur have planned a series of activities to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 (Saturday) and expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people while rallies in their support would be staged in the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life.

They will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for the right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.

