Series Of Awareness Campaigns On Protection Of HR Initiated At Districts' Level

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:57 PM

Federal Ombudsmen Secretariat for Protection against Harrassment (FOSPAH) Thursday initiated a month long series of campaigns at districts' level across the province with an aim to create awareness about protection of human rights at grassroots level of the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsmen Secretariat for Protection against Harrassment (FOSPAH) Thursday initiated a month long series of campaigns at districts' level across the province with an aim to create awareness about protection of human rights at grassroots level of the society.

Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Tariq while inaugurating a series of campaigns said that a day within a week would be allocated for visiting locals with the help of stakeholders to create awareness on human rights.

She said that initially awareness banners and posters would be displayed at the prominent places of the city including bus stands, hospitals, educational institutions and other suitable places.

Kashmala Tariq said human rights consist of the rights of male, female and transgender community adding she said that National Ombudsmen would also fulfill its responsibilities for making the campaigns successful.

She also said that each and every society member would have to play a role aside with government and other administrative organizations for ensuring the protection of human rights.

Provincial Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

