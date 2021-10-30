UrduPoint.com

Series Of Contacts Started To Normalize Prevailing Situation Through Dialogue: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:45 AM

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Friday that the series of contacts have been started with the leaders of all religious schools of thought to normalize prevailing situation in the country through dialogue

Talking to media persons, he urged leadership of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan to try to resolve the prevailing situation through negotiations with representatives of the government as violence, roadblocks, vandalism, harming the people, targeting personnel of the law enforcement agencies, targeting the police officials, bloodshed, whether it was of a party worker or of the police, was the loss of Pakistan. Any movement based on violence can't sustain. He said Ulema, Mashaykh and religious scholars across the country have appealed that blocked roads to be opened, negotiations to be held and issues to be resolved through mutual understanding with dialogues, he added.

"No one should misunderstood who has recited Kalima was protector of Namoose-e-Risalat, and belief in the Finality of Prophethood.

We are ready to sacrifice for Namoose-e-Risalat and belief in the Finality of Prophethood." To a question, he said Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia has been very successful, Saudi Arabia's leadership has proved that Saudi Arabia is Pakistan's friend in difficult situations. Ashrafi stated that relationship between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were everlasting and Pakistan was grateful to the leadership of Saudi Arabia for financial assistance.

Ashrafi said that soon a high level investor's delegation from Saudi Arabia will visit Pakistan.

He said that the security and stability of Saudi Arabia was the security and stability of Pakistan, the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the soil of Harman Al-Sharifain was a red line for us.

Pakistan has always condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia and for the security, defense and stability, we stand with the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.

