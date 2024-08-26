Series Of Holding Open Courts At Taluka Level Launched: DC Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo on Monday said that the government's top priority to resolve people’s issues at their doorsteps.
Talking to a delegation of the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Jameel Ahmed Shakeel, the deputy commissioner said that all officers are public servants and accountable to the people.
He said that the Sukkur administration has launched a series of open courts, meetings in all talukas of the district to review the performance of all departments under the district administration.
He informed that the series of open courts will focus on grievances related to the people belonging to every aspect of life, aimed at fostering a strong connection between the public and the administration.
He vowed that the government would make no compromise in addressing basic public issues.
He further said that the administration has ensured the provision of clean drinking water, cleanliness and planting trees to combate heat.
In this connection, officials concerned have been warned and strict action would be taken against any negligence.
