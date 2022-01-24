UrduPoint.com

Series Of Open Air Festivals To Kick Off With Balochistan Culture Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Series of Open Air Festivals to kick off with Balochistan culture fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A Series of Open Air Cultural Festival, organized by Directorate of Sports, Culture & Tourism CDA/ MCI to celebrate and honour the diverse cultures in Pakistan, would start here on Tuesday at Arts and Crafts Village.

Under strict Standard Operating Procedures to ensure a protected environment to the visitors, the event will begin with Balochistan Culture Fair.

It will be followed by Punjabi Culture festival planned for January 28 to 29 at the Open Air Theatre, Shakarparian commencing from 3:00 p.m. while concluding at 9:00 p.m.

Governor Punjab, Minister Sports, Culture and Tourism Punjab, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Deputy Commissioner ICT, Chief Officer MCI will bestow honour on this occasion.

According to focal person (MCI) Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum the directorate decided to hold these celebrations and similar others in the pipeline to promote and preserve the diverse culture in Pakistan to allow the young generation to connect to their roots and for people to learn about the vibrant cultures and identity of this nation.

He further added, "Around 10 stalls have been booked but the actual amount will be confirmed on the day of the event." Moreover at the start of February, the Directorate has set up another three day gala, dedicated to Azad Jammu and Kashmir's rich culture. Whereas, the list of esteemed guests includes Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Khan and several AJK officials.

The festivals will include a variety of stalls showcasing items of various regional cultures ranging from local delicacies, clothing to home and bedding and handicrafts. Guests and visitors will also be able to enjoy live performances from local artists in their mother tongue.

Special guests expected to grace this festivity are Chairperson Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Chairperson Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Deputy Commissioner ICT Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat ,Chief Metropolitan Officer Capt (R) Syed Ali Asghar and Director sports Culture & Tourism CDA Aamir Shehzad besides various government officials.

The visitors by the organizers are directed to bring their vaccination cards for entry.

