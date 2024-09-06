Series Of Public Hearings Continues Across LESCO Region
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open Kachehry (public/customers hearings) are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Friday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media.
All the SDOs along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open kachehry in their sub divisions on daily basis.
Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (X-Ens) are reviewing these public hearings. Total 1393 complaints of various types were received in the open kachehry held on Wednesday out of which 1383 complaints were redressed on the spot, he added.
It should be noted that Chief Executive LESCO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the open kachehry along with his team. The customers welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hoped that the company will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interlocking system at Lahore-Okara track ensures train operation on approved speed7 minutes ago
-
CM's Kisan Card distribution process begins in Lodhran district7 minutes ago
-
Defence Day - a glorious chapter of bravery of Pakistan's armed forces7 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 425 power pilferers in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
ISSI commemorates Defence Day17 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima urges national unity against terrorism17 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Force to use Google maps for rapid response: CPO17 minutes ago
-
Defence minister visits residence of martyred Major in Quetta17 minutes ago
-
IGP presents foreign scholarship cheques to children of 4 police martyrs, 1 constable17 minutes ago
-
18-kanal state land retrieved17 minutes ago
-
CTO warns of strict legal action against smoke-emitting vehicles27 minutes ago
-
Best efforts being made for welfare of kids: Sara Ahmed27 minutes ago