Series Of Public Hearings Continues Across LESCO Region

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open Kachehry (public/customers hearings) are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Friday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media.

All the SDOs along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open kachehry in their sub divisions on daily basis.

Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (X-Ens) are reviewing these public hearings. Total 1393 complaints of various types were received in the open kachehry held on Wednesday out of which 1383 complaints were redressed on the spot, he added.

It should be noted that Chief Executive LESCO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the open kachehry along with his team. The customers welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hoped that the company will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.

