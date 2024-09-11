Open Menu

Series Of Public Hearings Continues Across LESCO Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open kutchehries (public/customers hearings) are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving the problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Wednesday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media panaflexes.

All SDOs, along with their teams, are ensuring regular holding of open courts in their sub-divisions on daily basis. Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (XENs) are reviewing these the public hearings. Total 1,380 complaints of various types were received at the open court held on Wednesday, out of which 1,374 complaints were redressed on-the-spot.

