Series Of Public Hearings Continues Across LESCO Region
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open Kachehry (public/customers hearings) are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving the problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Wednesday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media.
All the SDOs along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open kachehry in their sub divisions on daily basis.
Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (X-Ens) are reviewing these the public hearings. Total 1486 complaints of various types were received in the open kachehry held on Wednesday out of which 1484 complaints were redressed on the spot.
It should be noted that Chief Executive LESCO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the open kachehry along with his team. The customers welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hoped that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 minute ago
-
Senior journalist laid to rest1 minute ago
-
IHC adjourns Kanwal Shauzeb's plea1 minute ago
-
Kashmiri rights activist urges UN, rights bodies to take notice of increased HR abuses in IIOJK1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to private sector for investment promotion1 minute ago
-
3 gangs busted, 11 outlaws arrested in Attock11 minutes ago
-
DHA-CDA long standing matter resolved11 minutes ago
-
Scholars, leaders advocate for dialogue, tolerance at Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) symposium11 minutes ago
-
Parents asked to discourage underage driving11 minutes ago
-
Eve-teaser arrested on CPO orders11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to private sector for investment promotion21 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries asked to get their information verified21 minutes ago