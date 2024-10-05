Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open courts are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving the problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Saturday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO.

The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and Pana Flexes.

All SDOs, along with their teams, were ensuring regular holding of open courts in their sub divisions on daily basis. Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (XENs) are reviewing these public hearings. Total 1151 complaints of various types were received at the open courts, out of which 1146 complaints were redressed on the spot.