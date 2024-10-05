Series Of Public Hearings Continues Across LESCO Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 08:08 PM
On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open courts are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving the problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open courts are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving the problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Saturday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO.
The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and Pana Flexes.
All SDOs, along with their teams, were ensuring regular holding of open courts in their sub divisions on daily basis. Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (XENs) are reviewing these public hearings. Total 1151 complaints of various types were received at the open courts, out of which 1146 complaints were redressed on the spot.
Recent Stories
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara
Young doctors urged to focus on research, education for medical specialization
Agriculture must be developed on scientific basis for food security: UAF VC
Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’
ECP postpones tests for various positions
Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog
Constable held for detaining people illegally
PSMA-NZ elects new office-bearers
Killer of rickshaw driver arrested
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels PTI as terrorist group
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours
Rickshaw driver killed mysteriously
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara2 minutes ago
-
Young doctors urged to focus on research, education for medical specialization2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’2 minutes ago
-
ECP postpones tests for various positions2 minutes ago
-
Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog6 minutes ago
-
Constable held for detaining people illegally6 minutes ago
-
Killer of rickshaw driver arrested6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels PTI as terrorist group6 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver killed mysteriously3 minutes ago
-
Roadmap for Smog Mitigation in Punjab (2024-2025)51 minutes ago
-
Protest ahead of SCO summit harms national image: Abdullah Gul10 minutes ago