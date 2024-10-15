Series Of Public Hearings Continues Across LESCO Region
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open Kachehry (public/customers hearings) are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open Kachehry (public/customers hearings) are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Tuesday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media.
All the SDOs along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open kachehry in their sub-divisions on a daily basis.
Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (X-Ens) are reviewing these public hearings. Total 1,366 complaints of various types were received in the open kachehry held on Wednesday out of which 1,360 complaints were addressed on the spot.
It should be noted that Chief Executive LESCO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the open kachehry along with his team. The customers welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hoped that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident10 minutes ago
-
Two held for decanting LPG53 minutes ago
-
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO32 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day32 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year32 minutes ago
-
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion2 minutes ago
-
Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalassemia: IGP2 minutes ago
-
Khushal university identifies dengue prone areas2 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms imperative to strengthen system: Dr Tariq2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews city infrastructure, orders encroachment removal2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for molesting, torturing man to death4 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets CM, Governor Punjab4 minutes ago