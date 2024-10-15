Open Menu

Series Of Public Hearings Continues Across LESCO Region

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region

On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open Kachehry (public/customers hearings) are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open Kachehry (public/customers hearings) are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Tuesday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media.

All the SDOs along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open kachehry in their sub-divisions on a daily basis.

Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (X-Ens) are reviewing these public hearings. Total 1,366 complaints of various types were received in the open kachehry held on Wednesday out of which 1,360 complaints were addressed on the spot.

It should be noted that Chief Executive LESCO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the open kachehry along with his team. The customers welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hoped that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.

Related Topics

Electricity Visit Media All LESCO

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

14 minutes ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

4 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

10 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

10 minutes ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

53 minutes ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

32 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

32 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

32 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

32 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

32 minutes ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan