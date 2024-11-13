Open Menu

Series Of Public Hearings Continues Across LESCO Region

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region

A series of 'khuli kutchehry' [public/customers hearings] is being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A series of 'khuli kutchehry' [public/customers hearings] is being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Wednesday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and Pina Flexes.

All the SDOs along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open courts in their sub-divisions on a daily basis.

Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (XENs) are reviewing these public hearings. Total 1,092 complaints of various types were received in the open courts held on Wednesday and all the complaints were addressed on the spot.

It should be noted that Chief Executive LESCO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the open courts along with his team. The customers welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hoped that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.

APP/maa

