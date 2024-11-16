Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A series of open public/customers hearings is being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here on Saturday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO.

The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media.

All the SDOs, along with their teams, are ensuring regular holding of open courts in their sub-divisions on a daily basis. Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (X-Ens) are reviewing these public hearings. Total 1,011 complaints of various types were received in the public hearings and out of which 1,010 the complaints were addressed on the spot.