Series Of Public Hearings Continues In Lesco Region

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open Kachehry (public/customers hearings) are being held in the Lesco region with an aim of solving problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Saturday that public/customers hearings were being

conducted in all eight circles of the Lesco The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and Pina Flexes.

All the SDOs along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open kachehry in their sub divisions on daily basis.

Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (X-Ens) are reviewing these the public hearings. Total 1381 complaints of various types were received in the open kachehry out of which 1371 complaints were redressed on the spot.

It should be noted that Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the open kachehry along with his team. The customers welcomed this initiative and hoped that the Lesco will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in future.

