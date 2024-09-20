Series win over Pakistan to boost confidence: Dercksen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) South African cricketer Annerie Dercksen expressed her delight over the team's recent series win ahead of the World Cup and termed it a significant achievement.

Talking to the media in a press conference on Friday at the Multan cricket Stadium, Dercksen said that winning the series before the World Cup would be helpful for the team.

However, there are still many areas the team needs to work on, she added

Dercksen went on to praise the people of Multan, saying that, "the people here are wonderful." She also noted the challenging weather conditions, describing Multan as a very hot city. Despite this, she remarked that playing in Multan was a great experience for her and the team.

The South African team remains focused on preparations for the upcoming World Cup, and the series victory serves as a confidence booster as we work on refining our game ahead of the tournament, she maintained.