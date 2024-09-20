Series Win Over Pakistan To Boost Confidence: Dercksen
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) South African cricketer Annerie Dercksen expressed her delight over the team's recent series win ahead of the World Cup and termed it a significant achievement.
Talking to the media in a press conference on Friday at the Multan cricket Stadium, Dercksen said that winning the series before the World Cup would be helpful for the team.
However, there are still many areas the team needs to work on, she added
Dercksen went on to praise the people of Multan, saying that, "the people here are wonderful." She also noted the challenging weather conditions, describing Multan as a very hot city. Despite this, she remarked that playing in Multan was a great experience for her and the team.
The South African team remains focused on preparations for the upcoming World Cup, and the series victory serves as a confidence booster as we work on refining our game ahead of the tournament, she maintained.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSC DIKhan makes extensive cleanliness arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi1 second ago
-
CM to inaugurate development projects next month9 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 1700 litre adulterated milk in Multan17 seconds ago
-
Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri calls on Deputy Chairman Senate10 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony10 minutes ago
-
Inerior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for operation against "Fitna Khawarij"10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner lauds missionary institutions10 minutes ago
-
Memorial reference to pay tribute to late M.A. Raoof organized at QAU20 minutes ago
-
One die, another injured as car overturns20 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi’s statement regarding PTV’s anchors being presented out of context: Attaullah Tarar20 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness operation launched in rural areas30 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at Women University30 minutes ago