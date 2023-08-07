Serious concerns voiced by ECP on LG amendment delay

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expressed serious concern about the delay in approving the amendment in Section 17 of the local government act and urged the Interior Secretary to promptly arrange for the approval of the allocation of reserved seats and the necessary amendment to the local government act.

The Primary objective of the meeting chaired by Nisar Ahmed Durrani, a distinguished member of the Commission, was to determine the date for local government elections.

During the meeting, which included Commission members, the Election Commission's Secretary, Special Secretary, and other senior officials. The commission emphasized the importance of receiving a written update from the Ministry of Interior regarding their progress and stance on the matter.

The Secretary of the Election Commission informed the attendees that all essential preparations for conducting the local government elections in the Federal capital, Islamabad, have been completed.

Nevertheless, the Election Commission still needs a notification specifying the number of reserved seats and an amendment to Section 17 of the Local Government Act.

During the briefing, the Interior Secretary mentioned that the election expenses limit for candidates has been established, and a summary for notifying the number of reserved seats has been prepared.

Additionally, the Secretary informed that the summary for the necessary amendment in Section 17 of the local government elections was submitted to the cabinet on July 26th.

The Election Commission expressed its strong displeasure with the current situation, stressing the importance of enacting necessary legislation, as it falls within the purview of Parliament to make laws. Any legislation passed should be provided to the Election Commission to facilitate the required amendments.

The Interior Secretary emphasized that legislation is the exclusive authority of Parliament. Therefore, whenever any legislation occurs, the Election Commission should receive the required amendments.

The Election Commission expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation and has demanded swift approval for reserved seat allocation and the necessary amendment in Section 17. They seek to fulfil their responsibilities, and the Ministry of Interior must provide a written update on the matter. Additionally, another Commission meeting is planned for next week.