Serious consequences will be there if SOPs are not followed, warns Asad Umar

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development says daily mortality is increasing if we analyze the current and previous week data on mortality rate due to Covid-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) Minister for Planning Asad Umar warned of serious consequences of not adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said daily Covid mortality was twelve last week which was a one hundred and forty per cent increase when compared with previous weeks.

He said they were collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all the Standard Operating Procedures and the results have started to show.

Asad Umar said they would lose both lives and livelihoods if they did not change their current path.