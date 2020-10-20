UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serious Consequences Will Be There If SOPs Are Not Followed, Warns Asad Umar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:18 PM

Serious consequences will be there if SOPs are not followed, warns Asad Umar

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development says daily mortality is increasing if we analyze the current and previous week data on mortality rate due to Covid-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) Minister for Planning Asad Umar warned of serious consequences of not adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said daily Covid mortality was twelve last week which was a one hundred and forty per cent increase when compared with previous weeks.

He said they were collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all the Standard Operating Procedures and the results have started to show.

Asad Umar said they would lose both lives and livelihoods if they did not change their current path.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Twitter All

Recent Stories

Administration establishes sasta Bazaar at all Teh ..

6 minutes ago

PTI Govt came into power through democratic proces ..

6 minutes ago

French President, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Joi ..

6 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Alaska - US ..

6 minutes ago

Murder accused among two criminals arrested

6 minutes ago

Canadian town of Asbestos breathes easy with new n ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.