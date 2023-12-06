Open Menu

Serious Efforts Being Taken To Improve Thana Culture: CPO

December 06, 2023

Serious efforts being taken to improve Thana culture: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, said on Wednesday that police stations were being upgraded which will lead to improved Thana culture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023)

He said that serious efforts were being taken to improve Thana culture and police stations were being divided into two parts. The public dealing would be made through front desks and there would be no intervention of police personnel to address citizens grievances.

CPO expressed these views while interacting with media persons at police lines here on Wednesday. He further said that there was zero tolerance for the registration of FIRs in police stations and a feedback system has been introduced to get feedback from the citizens. He said that strict action would be taken against police employees concerned over any complaint received through this system.

He said that work on the Safe City project was underway and they had conducted various meetings regarding it. Replying to a question about the fuel shortage issue in the police department, Mr Mansoor informed that the provincial government has issued Rs 20 million which will help to meet the fuel shortage issue.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to eradicate crime from the city, establish law and order, and provide maximum relief to the citizens. Police Service Centers were providing services to the citizens around the clock apart from this, service centers have been established in important places and remote areas. The journalist community appreciated the Multan police steps and vowed to work with the police to eradicate crime.

