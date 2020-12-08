Serious efforts on Pak-Afghan trade to bear positive results: CM Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan Tuesday said that serious efforts made by the provincial government for promotion of bilateral trade with Afghanistan will bear positive results.

He was talking to an Afghan delegation, headed by Peshawar-based Afghan Consul-General Najeebullah Ahmadzai, that called on him.

During the meeting, KP board of Investment & Trade (BoI&T) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hassan Daud Butt and Afghan Commercial Attaché highlighted matters relating to promotion of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and also reviewed hurdles in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Afghan Consul-General Najeebullah Ahmadzai said that the health sector of Afghanistan has big potential of investment, adding, Pakistan could invest in the provision of medicines. He said the expansion of scanning facilities at Torkham border will trigger maximum increase in bilateral trade.

He further said that increase in scanning facilities will also help in provision of facilities to the investors of both countries and will help the smooth transportation of fresh fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan.

The Afghan Consul-General also called for immediate allowing of over 3000 stuck up empty containers to return Pakistan and provide relief to traders.

He said that the promotion of trade activities will usher a new era in KP and Afghanistan and will help in restoration of peace.

On this occasion, the CEO KP Board of Investment and Trade, Hassan Daud Butt told that the provincial government has submitted special recommendations to Federal government regarding the promotion of trade activities with Afghanistan.

These recommendations, he said include the restoration of flight operation for transportation of patients from Peshawar to Kabul and other emergencies, increase in number of scanning machines at Torkham border and opening of the sub-branches of all big hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM, Abdul Karim Khan assured the delegation of taking serious steps for increase in the number of scanning machines at Torkham border.

He said that Azakhel Dry Port will be activated and negotiations for promotion of trade activities will also continue. He further assured the resolution of all problems in this regard with immediate effect and decided the convening of a special meeting to review trade related activities after the passage of every two months.