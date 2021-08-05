Serious HR violations in held Kashmir condemnable: educationists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Brutalities and serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) are condemnable, and the international community should raise voice for protection of Kashmiris instead of playing the role of a silent spectator.

This was demanded by Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, an educationist and the chairman of Unique Group of Institutions, while addressing a seminar, organised by the Unique Kashmir Society in connection with 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' observance at Dr Nisar Ahmad Rana Auditorium, here on Thursday.

He said it was painful that India had paralysed life in held Kashmir during the last two years by imposing strict curbs on Kashmiris in their own state, but the world was keeping mum for such a long time.

Rector Unique Group of Institutions Prof Amjad Ali said the main purpose of formation of Unique Kashmir Society was to create awareness among students about the importance of Kashmir for Pakistan and informing them about illegal occupation of the Kashmir valley by India for the last over seven decades.

Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry also spoke at the seminar.

At the end of the seminar, a documentary was shown about the Indian army brutalities against innocent Kashmiri children, women, elderly people and the youth in the held Valley.

Principal Head Office Prof Jehanzeb Anwar Malik, Principal R&D Prof Farah Sonam, Vice Principal R&D Riazul Haq, teachers and students attended the programme.