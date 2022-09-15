Serious humanitarian crisis erupted: Manzoor Hussain Wassan

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Friday said that serious humanitarian crisis erupted against which the Provincial government was fighting to rescue and rehabilitate the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Friday said that serious humanitarian crisis erupted against which the Provincial government was fighting to rescue and rehabilitate the people.

He said that paddy was sown over an area of 1,487,870 acres, of which 1,063,273 or 71.

46 percent have been damaged.

Talking to Media, Wassan said the Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah was trying to protect the crops still standing over an area of 52,100.37 acres by providing them water.

He further said the Irrigation department have been directed to open the Rice Canal, NW Canal, and other concerned branches to provide water to the rice crop.