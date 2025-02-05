Open Menu

Serious Negotiations Only Way Forward For PTI Instead Of Writing Meaningless Letter To COAS: Irfan Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that so-called letter written by founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to the Chief of Army Staff is evidence of his deep frustration, and is reflective of the party’s negative mindset about the military.

He said at a time, when soldiers and officers are being martyred in fight against militancy, writing such a letter and claiming that a gap has emerged between the public and the armed forces, is “deeply regrettable”.

This letter will not receive any response nor an acknowledgement at any level, he said in a talk show at a private television channel,

He recalled that Imran Khan had also written a letter to General Asim Munir in early 2023, which was delivered through then President Arif Alvi, but it too received no acknowledgement or a response.

He pointed out that the PTI took part in negotiations, but abruptly changed course without any explanation.

“It is unclear what these people want to achieve by writing such letters,” he said.

Senator Siddiqui emphasized that Imran Khan should realize that his party had serious negotiations as the only way forward.

"Writing meaningless letters has not benefited them in the past, nor will it do again", he concluded.

