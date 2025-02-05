- Home
- Pakistan
- Serious negotiations only way forward for PTI instead of writing meaningless letter to COAS: Irfan S ..
Serious Negotiations Only Way Forward For PTI Instead Of Writing Meaningless Letter To COAS: Irfan Siddiqui
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that so-called letter written by founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to the Chief of Army Staff is evidence of his deep frustration, and is reflective of the party’s negative mindset about the military.
He said at a time, when soldiers and officers are being martyred in fight against militancy, writing such a letter and claiming that a gap has emerged between the public and the armed forces, is “deeply regrettable”.
This letter will not receive any response nor an acknowledgement at any level, he said in a talk show at a private television channel,
He recalled that Imran Khan had also written a letter to General Asim Munir in early 2023, which was delivered through then President Arif Alvi, but it too received no acknowledgement or a response.
He pointed out that the PTI took part in negotiations, but abruptly changed course without any explanation.
“It is unclear what these people want to achieve by writing such letters,” he said.
Senator Siddiqui emphasized that Imran Khan should realize that his party had serious negotiations as the only way forward.
"Writing meaningless letters has not benefited them in the past, nor will it do again", he concluded.
P:qsr/X:ftp/L:srb
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Serious negotiations only way forward for PTI instead of writing meaningless letter to COAS: Irfan S ..7 minutes ago
-
Walk organised to express solidarity with Kashmiris7 minutes ago
-
Khan has withdrawn his demand for a judicial commission regarding elections: Khuhro7 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 69 kg drugs in five operations7 minutes ago
-
Three-Day mourning announced in GB over passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan7 minutes ago
-
Government College University observes Kashmir Solidarity day7 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi visits Aga Khan Jamat Khana to condole Prince Karim's death7 minutes ago
-
NPCIHA Sanghar observes Kashmir solidarity day with enthusiasm7 minutes ago
-
Minister visited ongoing development projects in his constituency7 minutes ago
-
Man sets wife, daughter on fire27 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day reminder of unshaken spirit of Kashmiris, unfulfilled promise of their right ..27 minutes ago
-
Dhee Rani Program: Mass wedding ceremony held for 57 couples in Khanewal27 minutes ago