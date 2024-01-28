Serious steps are being taken to deal with any emergency situation during election

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In light of the upcoming general elections, District Headquarters Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas' Medical Superintendent Civil Surgeon Dr Nasrullah Shaikh has ordered physicians, paramedical staff, medications, and ambulance services to work efficiently for the convenience of his patients.

Emergency tasks, which will be present in three shifts day and night to provide health facilities to the public, have been formed from February 7 to February 9, 2024. Doctors and paramedical staff are also on duty at the First Aid Center Old Civil Hospital City during all three shifts.

APP/hms/378