Seriously Injured MPA Liaqat Khan Operated, Shifted To Ward: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Seriously injured PTI MPA Malik Liaqat Khan has operated and shifted to ward, spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim told media men here on Sunday.

The injured MPA was undergoing treatment at Lady Reading Hospital, the spokesman confirmed. He said MPA Malik Liaqat Khan was hit by multiple bullets in his stomach and shoulder and was operated on and shifted to the ward, spokesperson LRH informed.

Malik Liaqat is not fully conscious, it would be premature to say anything about his full recovery, hospital spokesperson said Muhammad Asim replied to a question when asked about his condition. Three people injured along with the MPA are also admitted to the hospital emergency department, he disclosed.

"Malik Liaqat Khan's nephew Huzaifa is among the injured, said a Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson.

" Huzaifa was also shot in the stomach and was also operated on, Asim said. He said MPA Secretary Shoaib and friend Shakir are among the other injured, hospital spokesman said.

Malik Liaqat Khan was injured in a murderous attack in Dir Lower on Saturday night. The injured were shifted to Peshawar after first aid in Timargarh District Headquarter Hospital, spokesperson LRH said.

He said MPA Malik Liaqat Khan is in surgical along with other injured in the attacks including his friend Shakir, Secretary Shoaib, and nephew Huzaifa and those dead in the attack were identified as Jan Alam, his brother, Yasir his nephew, gunman Naseer and one other person unknown of lives official.

