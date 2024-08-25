Seriously Injured Policeman Shifted To Lahore By Air Ambulance
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a seriously injured policeman was transferred to Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Lahore from Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan yesterday and inquired after the injured policemen. At least 12 policemen were martyred and eight injured in an attack on police mobile vehicles by dacoits of Kacha near Machka police camp II.
At least 20 cops were on way to re-join their duty on two vehicles after day-off when one of the vehicles broke down. A group of dacoits attacked the police contingent with rocket launchers. Later, they resorted to firing on the vehicles.
One seriously injured cop was shifted to Lahore on Sunday by air ambulance. Earlier on July 21, an injured woman, Halima Bibi, who fell from a roof in Mianwali, was transferred to Rawalpindi by the air ambulance. This was the first time that the air ambulance was used to save a life.
