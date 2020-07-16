Sero-epidemiological survey for COVID-19 conducted in ICT

A population-based, age-stratified, sero-epidemiological survey for COVID-19 was conducted in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to determine the extent of infection in the general population, age-specific attack rates and the fraction of asymptomatic or sub clinical infections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A population-based, age-stratified, sero-epidemiological survey for COVID-19 was conducted in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to determine the extent of infection in the general population, age-specific attack rates and the fraction of asymptomatic or sub clinical infections.

According to National Institute of Health (NIH), the cross-sectional survey was conducted between June 1 and June 25, 2020. The geographic scope of the survey was limited to the ICT while equal representation from the rural and urban areas was ensured.

The preliminary analysis showed a prevalence of COVID-19 to be 14.5 per 100 population. As for the area wise distribution of the disease, rural union councils were more affected while out of all the union councils, Chattar was found to be most affected followed by union councils Muhrian and Tarlai Khurd.

Considering age, the most affected group was 41-50 years followed by 31-40 years and 51-60 years age groups. RT-PCR positivity rate was found to be 17%.

The results of the survey showed that the calculated prevalence of COVID-19 in ICT is 14.5% which translates to 290,000 individuals in ICT have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and have developed the immunoglobulins against the virus.

This should be seen in the context that a vast majority of the individual already exposed to the virus are asymptomatic and therefore escape detection. This was one of the objectives of this survey to uncover the hidden or already exposed individuals in the communities and these must not be taken as new cases or patients.

As per WHO guidelines, in the backdrop of the current COVID-19 situation in the country, an enhanced surveillance strategy that focuses on population-based methods is mandatory to understand the actual situation and then successfully control the pandemic.

Asymptomatic or mild cases of COVID-19 are usually not picked up on routine surveillance and hinder estimation of true population infection rate. Therefore, estimation of true population infection rate is mandatory to effectively guide public health interventions.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, ICT is divided into 44 administrative units included 12 urban and 32 rural and as per the National Census 2017-18, the population is 2,006,572 (urban 1,014,825; 50.6% and rural 991,747; 49.4%).

Applying the stratified systematic random sampling using probability proportionate to size technique a sample of 4,328 was calculated. A structured, pretested questionnaire was used to gather demographic, clinical, exposure and risk factor data from the community.

Blood samples were collected from each participant and tested for immunoglobulins against SARS-CoV-2 on Chemi-luminescence. Throat or nasopharyngeal swabs were also collected from those having symptoms or contact history with a positive case for PCR testing. All sample were tested at Virology lab, Public Health Laboratories Division (PHLD) at NIH.