Servant Kills Woman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A servant killed a female house owner over a monetary dispute in Sahianwala police limits on Friday.
According to police, the accused, yet to be identified, worked in the house of Zahra Bibi at Chak No 44-JB, when a monetary dispute developed between them. The accused allegedly shot her dead and fled.
Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and registered a case.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Servant kills woman2 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers nabbed3 minutes ago
-
Motorway police trainee officers visit PSCA3 minutes ago
-
FIA foils human trafficking attempt at Multan airport3 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 10,088 drug traffickers in 202413 minutes ago
-
Intermittent light rain adds to chill in Lahore13 minutes ago
-
LDA releases list of applicants for plot draw22 minutes ago
-
District administration holds Khuli Katcheri in Musazai23 minutes ago
-
Prince Asfandyar: A forgotten hero with enduring legacy23 minutes ago
-
LDA releases performance report of its Citizen Facilitation Centre23 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt extends hours for tax payments as crackdown begins from Jan 11 hour ago
-
Police launches operation against criminals Involved in Narejo- Solangi clan clash1 hour ago