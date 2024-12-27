Servant kills woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A servant killed a female house owner over a monetary dispute in Sahianwala police limits on Friday.

According to police, the accused, yet to be identified, worked in the house of Zahra Bibi at Chak No 44-JB, when a monetary dispute developed between them. The accused allegedly shot her dead and fled.

Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and registered a case.