Service Application ZARRA Handled More Than 3000 Cases So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Zainab Alert Response and Recovery database (ZARRA) has handled a total of 3,639 cases successfully since it was launched.

According to DG ZARRA, out of these cases, significant progress has been made with 2,130 successful closures, resulting in either the recovery of missing children or the resolution of the reported issue.

There are still 592 ongoing cases that require continued efforts, according to data revealed by Ministry of Human Rights here on Monday.

The ZARRA reflects a positive trend and indicates positive movement in resolving cases. The number of open cases currently sits at 592, representing a substantial 41 percent decrease compared to last month.

In total, 2,130 cases have been successfully closed. It's important to note that the system has also identified 265 duplicate cases.

