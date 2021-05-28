UrduPoint.com
Service At Doorstep Launched

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Service at doorstep launched

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq jointly inaugurated a three-week "Service at Your Doorstep" campaign in union council Ahmedpura on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

On the occasion, Minister Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq said the first week would be dedicated to general cleanliness,second week to improvement of drainage and the third week to cleaning government buildings.

PITB has also developed an application called "Service at Your Doorstep", he highlighted and added that citizens can point out their issues by downloading the application.

"Direct feedback from the public will be obtained through the application and the purpose of this public service program is to resolve people's problems at their doorstep".

