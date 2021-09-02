UrduPoint.com

Service At Doorstep Mission Of Govt, Says Babar Tarar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:28 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayyat Tarar said that best service delivery to masses at their door step was mission of the provincial government under the vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Holding an open court here on Thursday, Babar Hayyat Tarar said that revenue open courts were being arranged every month to resolve public issues on top priority. He said that all facilities have also been provided at rural revenue centres for public facilitation. He said that open court policy was being appreciated by the masses and these courts playing a vital role in restoring public trust on the department by resolving public issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Arshad Ahmed said that 13,430 applications have been received in eleven open courts of the department out of which 13,203 have been resolved so far. He said that all government offices were facilitating masses under the open door policy of the chief minister Punjab.

He said that corona vaccination centre has also been setup at the place of open courts for public facilitation. He said that revenue officers were bound to submit detailed report of the service delivery to additional commissioner revenue office on daily basis.

