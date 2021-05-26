"Service At Your Doorstep" Launched To Keep Surroundings Clean

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has formulated the best strategy to solve public problems by launching a welfare program of "Service at Your Doorstep"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has formulated the best strategy to solve public problems by launching a welfare program of "Service at Your Doorstep".

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that under this three-week program, not only the best standard of cleanliness would be established in the streets and mohallahs but also the citizens would be able to upload complaints about cleanliness of their area on "Khidmat App" from their homes without any delay.

Raja Basharat said that this program was gaining popularity all over Punjab and this people friendly program of Punjab government was being highly appreciated by the citizens.

He said that "Khidmat Aapke Dahliz par" is one such program which will not only create awareness among the citizens to keep their areas clean and away from diseases, but also make the concerned government agencies realize their responsibilities in this regard. He appealed to the people to take full part in this campaign and make their streets, neighborhoods, cities and the province beautiful and healthy by making it a success.