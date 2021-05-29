UrduPoint.com
Service At Your Doorstep Programme Under Way: Minister Malik Numan Ahmad Khan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Provincial Minister for Management & Professional Development Department (MPDD) Malik Numan Ahmad Khan Langrial has said that under the program 'Khidmat ap ki dehleez per' (Service at Your Doorstep), the cleaning process was in full swing across Punjab

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Management & Professional Development Department (MPDD) Malik Numan Ahmad Khan Langrial has said that under the program 'Khidmat ap ki dehleez per' (Service at Your Doorstep), the cleaning process was in full swing across Punjab.

Talking to media here Saturday, he said that every citizen should be involved in this campaign of cleanliness.

He said the government departments as well as a large number of citizens were becoming a part of this campaign, and cleaning work was underway in cities.

He said people could download "Khidmat app ki Dehleez per" app to give feedback and register complaints.

