Service centers established to resolve land related issues: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister, Arshad Ayub Khan said that service delivery centers have been established in various tehsils of the province to facilitate people in resolving their land related issues.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations in his office on Wednesday.

He said that provincial government was making incessant efforts for prosperity and development of people and to address their basic problems.

He said that these service centers would help people to get their land transfer, registered documents at a single place and in hustle free manner.

He further said "Essence of party manifesto is to provide people opportunities of development and to improve their socio-economic conditions."