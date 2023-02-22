Service charges for affidavit, arms license revised

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration here on Wednesday revised service charges for affidavits, arms' licenses and domicile etc.

In a statement, the fee for affidavit on stamp paper was fixed at Rs 300, provincial arms license at Rs 10,402, all Pakistan arm license at Rs 20,402, round increase (25) at Rs 1,000, per round increase Rs 40.

Similarly, the fee for the 222 and 223 bore license was fixed at Rs 40,402, the change of license at Rs 2,300 and the charges of duplicate arms at Rs 3,300.

Furthermore, no service charges would be collected for domicile.

Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad asked people not to pay any additional charges except the above charges and said that they could contact the control room established in his office through landline number 091-921338.

People can apply for 222 and 223 bore arms licenses through the DC office which would be further submitted to Home Department KP in the Civil Secretariat along with receipt of charges after verification and approval by the district committees, he added.