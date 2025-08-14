Open Menu

Service Chiefs, Armed Forces Felicitate Nation On 78th Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 08:40 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff; General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, NI (M), Chief of the Air Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, extend heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day—marking the triumph of unity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to a shared vision for a brighter future.

“As we pay homage to our founding fathers, we honor their indomitable spirit, resolute determination, and unparalleled sacrifices under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, sacrifices that paved the way for independence. Their courage, foresight and unshakeable faith in the cause of freedom remain an enduring beacon of guidance,” said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Armed Forces pay solemn tribute to the visionaries, statesmen and soldiers who laid our nation’s foundations, cherishing their legacy with deep reverence and gratitude.

As guardians of national security, we reaffirm our unwavering resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold the Constitution, and protect the values that define our national identity.

The unbreakable bond between the Armed Forces and the people is the cornerstone of our collective strength. On this Independence Day, let us renew our resolve to strive for peace, progress, and unity, upholding the ideals of Faith, Unity, and Discipline to realize the dream of a resilient, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad

Pakistan Paindabad

