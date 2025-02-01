Service Delivery At Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics To Be Improved: Health Secretary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Nadia Saqib has directed authorities to enhance service delivery at Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics to ensure that the public can fully benefit from healthcare facilities available at their doorstep.
She issued these instructions while addressing a conference of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Medical Superintendents held at a local hotel on Saturday.
The conference aimed to review departmental priorities regarding key healthcare initiatives, including the polio campaign, Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, the school Health & Nutrition Program, and Lady Health Supervisors.
Emphasizing transparency in healthcare management, the secretary stressed the need to digitize data and improve reporting systems to provide efficient healthcare services.
On the polio campaign, she directed that all teams be encouraged, and no negligence be tolerated. She also underscored the importance of enhancing quality assessment of the micro-plan to ensure the success of polio eradication efforts.
The conference was attended by Project Director IRMNCH Dr. Khalil, Special Secretary Operations, Special Secretary Development, Additional Secretary Admin, Deputy Secretaries, and Project Director Health Information & Service Delivery Unit, along with all CEOs.
