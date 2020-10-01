UrduPoint.com
Service Delivery Center Made Functional, Provides Facilities In Revenue Matters: Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Umair on Thursday said that the Service Delivery Center has become functional with completion of computerization of land process in 37 villages

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Umair on Thursday said that the Service Delivery Center has become functional with completion of computerization of land process in 37 villages.

He chaired a meeting of Revenue Department which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Alam Mehsud, officers of revenue, and assistant commissioners of all Tehsils of DI Khan.

It was informed that ban was imposed on manual transfers in a total of 96 villages of DI Khan district and upon completion of computerized land record of 37 villages, the Service Delivery Center has started its work.

It was said that the center will serve the masses in transfers, attestation, Fard number and other matters related to Revenue Department.

The meeting was also informed that among all the five Tehsils of the district, the Names of 100 villages have been sent to board of Revenue for imposing ban on manual transfer in these villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner emphasized upon officers of Revene Department to facilitate the masses and warned strict action in case of showing leniency in discharge of duty.

