Service delivery centre for computerization of land records inaugurated in Khanpur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Service Delivery Center for computerization of land records at Assistant Commissioner Office Khanpur.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that establishment of service delivery center was aimed to give relief to people of Tehsil Khanpur and enabling them get their land record, land transfer, registry and settle land related matters.

Arshad Ayub Khan said that promise made by government has been fulfilled and people would be able to transfer their documents and land documents easily.

Deputy Commissioner, Haripur Fawad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur, Dr. Wajad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Imran Khan Jadoon and others officials were also present on this occasion.

Provincial Minister also inspected Service Delivery Center and checked computerization of records.