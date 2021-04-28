Service delivery centre inaugurated in Alpuri

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi Wednesday said that technology was being used to provide timely services to the people and for the purpose service delivery centers were being set up to provide one window operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi Wednesday said that technology was being used to provide timely services to the people and for the purpose service delivery centers were being set up to provide one window operation.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a Service Delivery Center (SDC) in Alpuri, he said the provincial government was paying special attention to remote and backward areas. Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai was also present on the occasion.

Qalandar Lodhi said SDC would provide better facilities to the people in less time, adding that the provincial government was facilitating the people to access the services under the good governance policy.

He said using GIS and other technologies, the provincial government was moving towards digital governance in which services would be made available to the public in a short period of time.

He said the information related to property could now be obtained with a single click. He said all the revenue staff would be available for the service of the people at one center in which all the data and services would be available to the public on computer.

During the visit, Deputy Director Database Faiz-ur-Rehman gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on the progress in land computerization.