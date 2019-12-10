UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Service Delivery Mechanism To Be Further Strengthened: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:15 PM

Service delivery mechanism to be further strengthened: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the service delivery mechanism would be further strengthened for providing facilities to the masses and this improvement would be conspicuous at the grassroots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the service delivery mechanism would be further strengthened for providing facilities to the masses and this improvement would be conspicuous at the grassroots.

Addressing the cabinet meeting here, the chief minister asked the cabinet members to work as a team to deliver.

He said that line departments should proactively perform to make the anti-polio campaign a success.

The performance of Punjab cabinet was much better than other provinces, he maintained.

The chief minister announced that would start visits to different districts from the next week where price control measures, cleanliness, law & order situation and civic amenities would be inspected by him.

Chief Secretary and IG Police have also been empowered in this regard, he added.

The genuine problems of the elected representatives would also be resolved on priority by the government, he added.

The chief minister welcomed Chief Secretary Maj (R) Azam Suleman and IG Police Shoaib Dastagir to the cabinet meeting and said that both the officers would vigorously work for the collective betterment of the province.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Price From Government Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

On Int. Human Rights Day, Dubai Foundation for Wom ..

1 hour ago

Civil Twin Renewable Middle East launches business ..

1 hour ago

Money-laundering case: Court allows NAB to probe H ..

53 seconds ago

Pakistan Railway turns into profitable entity: DS

56 seconds ago

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar welcomes international ..

58 seconds ago

Rescuers search for Chilean plane missing near Ant ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.