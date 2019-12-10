Service delivery mechanism to be further strengthened: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the service delivery mechanism would be further strengthened for providing facilities to the masses and this improvement would be conspicuous at the grassroots

Addressing the cabinet meeting here, the chief minister asked the cabinet members to work as a team to deliver.

He said that line departments should proactively perform to make the anti-polio campaign a success.

The performance of Punjab cabinet was much better than other provinces, he maintained.

The chief minister announced that would start visits to different districts from the next week where price control measures, cleanliness, law & order situation and civic amenities would be inspected by him.

Chief Secretary and IG Police have also been empowered in this regard, he added.

The genuine problems of the elected representatives would also be resolved on priority by the government, he added.

The chief minister welcomed Chief Secretary Maj (R) Azam Suleman and IG Police Shoaib Dastagir to the cabinet meeting and said that both the officers would vigorously work for the collective betterment of the province.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.