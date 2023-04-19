UrduPoint.com

Service Delivery Should Govern Competition For Public Office: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2023 | 11:49 AM

The Prime Minister says politics is an arena where people compete to serve fellow citizens.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed that service delivery alone should govern competition for public office.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said politics is an arena where people compete to serve fellow citizens.

The Prime Minister however regretted that our politics suffers from a structural flaw as it has unfortunately been reduced to shorthand for grandstanding and meaningless rhetoric.

