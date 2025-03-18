Service delivery to be improved in govt hospitals: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that service delivery in government hospitals would be further improved under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Healthy Punjab Vision.

He paid a visit to Allied Hospital-II and said that efforts have been accelerated to implement the healthy Punjab program in letter and spirit.

He conducted a detailed review of emergency services, hospital wards and medical facilities.

He also inspected the medicine stock in the hospital pharmacy and interacted with the patients to assess the availability of medicines and behavior of the doctors.

He said that the government is actively monitoring service delivery in public hospitals. Hence, negligence in patient care would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Zafar briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the hospital’s operational status and ongoing improvements.