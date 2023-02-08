Service delivery to masses, employees' welfare top priority, says Addl IGP South

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Maqsood ul Hassan said that efficient service delivery to public and the welfare of the police personnel was his top priority.

The AIGP expressed these views while hearing appeals against the departmental punishments of the police employees from DG Khan region. He issued orders and instructed the employees to perform their duties with diligence, honesty and zeal for the welfare of the public and the protection of their lives and property.

He also listened to the problems of the employees and said that any police officer and employee could appear at any time regarding their departmental or personal issues.

He added the official staff must prepare the record and documentation of employees for hearing within time and spend all the efforts on solutions of citizens' and police employees' problems so that justice could be delivered.

Meanwhile, a control room has been established in the South Punjab Police Office to monitor the security arrangements of PSL matches under the supervision of AIGP Operations, so that all security related matters could be monitored and the situation reported to the senior officers in a timely manner.

The AIGP reviewed the security measures and appointed AIGP Investigation, Rab Nawaz Tullah for duty in PSL matches.

He added that three routes were selected for the teams.