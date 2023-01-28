UrduPoint.com

Service Launched For Registering Complaints About Extortion, Money Laundering, Cybercrime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Service launched for registering complaints about extortion, money laundering, cybercrime

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a service for the registration of complaints from the public about receiving calls for extortion, illegal activities of money laundering, lethal weapon, use of non-custom paid vehicles and cybercrime.

"General public are asked to inform the government about illegal activities especially extortion and other acts of lawlessness," reads an advertisement that appeared in different newspapers.

The ad has been issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Citizens are also assured about the secrecy of the identity of those who register complaints with the concerned department.

The complaints can be lodged online on the website: https://hd.kp.gov.pk/index.php/Cms/Complaint.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Money From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

51 minutes ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

51 minutes ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

52 minutes ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago
 What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.