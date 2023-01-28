Service launched for registering complaints about extortion, money laundering, cybercrime

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a service for the registration of complaints from the public about receiving calls for extortion, illegal activities of money laundering, lethal weapon, use of non-custom paid vehicles and cybercrime.

"General public are asked to inform the government about illegal activities especially extortion and other acts of lawlessness," reads an advertisement that appeared in different newspapers.

The ad has been issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Citizens are also assured about the secrecy of the identity of those who register complaints with the concerned department.

The complaints can be lodged online on the website: https://hd.kp.gov.pk/index.php/Cms/Complaint.