Service of suffering humanity not less than worship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :school of Motivation Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shawaz Hussain Baluch said on Sunday that service of suffering humanity was not less than worship.

He said this while talking to APP here on the occasion of distributing blankets and warm clothes to the welfare foundation of persons with hearing and speech impairments.

The foundation appreciated the spirit of Shawaz Hussain. The official of the foundation said that for the last many years, Shawaz and SOM was paying special attention towards the deserving persons during the winter season.

SOM founder said that he would keep distributing warm cloths among differently abled and deserving persons throughout the winter season.