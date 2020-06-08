UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Service Robots May Help COVID-19 Impacted Hotels Recover Faster: Study

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 07:05 PM

Service robots may help COVID-19 impacted hotels recover faster: Study

Robotic interaction could facilitate more socially distanced models of operation to enable a safer and faster reopening and recovery of some hotels impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, according to researchers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Robotic interaction could facilitate more socially distanced models of operation to enable a safer and faster reopening and recovery of some hotels impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, according to researchers.

The researchers, including those at the University of Surrey in the UK, spoke to 19 hotel human resource (HR) experts to identify the key trends and major challenges that will emerge in the next ten years.

They said while service robots are anticipated to increase efficiency and productivity of hotel activities, they may also pose challenges such as high costs, skill deficits and significant changes to the organisational structure and culture of hotels.

The anticipated applications and integration of robotic technology will require leaders of the future to carefully consider the balance between the roles of service robots and human employees in the guest experience, according to the paper published in the International Journal of Contemporary Hospitality Management.

The researchers noted that their project completed in March 2020 just as COVID-19 broke out and as the virus rendered non-essential travel impossible, most hotels around the globe are feeling a catastrophic economic impact, Medical Xpress reported.

There is now even more interest in developing innovative ways of deploying service robots across all economic sectors to limit human interaction, the researchers said.

Considering the current pandemic, many industries are having to reinvent processes and systems to cope with a new isolated way of life, they said.

"Application of service robots in the hotel industry is on the rise," said lead author Tracy Xu, Lecturer in Hospitality at the University of Surrey.

"With the added factor of a need to reassure potential guests that their stays will be compatible with minimised social contact and human interaction, this process could be accelerated," Xu said.

She noted that during the lockdown period it is likely that hotel managers will be planning for a 'fresh start' in the recovery and rebuilding period after the social isolation restrictions have been lifted and this is predicted to have a positive stimulus on the adoption of service robots.

The researchers said anticipated applications and integration of robotic technology will require leaders of the future to carefully consider the balance between the roles of service robots and human employees in the guest experience and to nurture a work environment that embraces open-mindedness and change.

"This is the first type of study to examine hospitality leadership and human resource management in the context of robotised hotels and at a time where hotels seem to need it most," said Mark Ashton, Teaching Fellow at the University of Surrey.

"Forward-thinking businesses who are proactively prepared for the introduction of these exciting new technologies will benefit in the long term," Ashton said.

Related Topics

UK Technology Hotel Lead March May 2020 All Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

8 minutes ago

MH17 suspect's lawyers say pandemic styming defenc ..

20 minutes ago

Oil giant BP to cut 10,000 jobs on virus fallout

20 minutes ago

Nacho suffers thigh injury, confirm Real Madrid

20 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister's Office Slams Toppling of Brist ..

20 minutes ago

Minnows Saarbruecken pray for another German Cup m ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.